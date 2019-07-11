This retro dish was once a hot favorite on the menus of tea rooms, bridge clubs, bridal showers, and other occasions where ladies lunched. It's similar to a chicken casserole, but contains more crunchy celery and almonds and less creamy binding, making it more like chicken salad – but with the one-dish, full-meal convenience we welcome at suppertime.Chicken salads are quicker and easier these days now that we don't necessarily need to cook the chicken ourselves. We can instead turn to the convenience of a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, which usually yields about 3 1/2 cups of chicken, the perfect amount for this recipe. Ready-to-use rotisserie meat is flavorful and tender, unlike boiled or stewed chicken that often turns out bland and stringy.Let's chat about the potato chip crust, which might sound too indulgent. Many cooks like top a casserole with something crisp and crunchy to contrast the creamy filling, perhaps bread crumbs, stuffing mix, or crushed crackers that must be moistened with melted butter. A handful of chips needs nothing more than to be crumbled over the dish and might add less fat and salt per serving than their buttered counterparts. This potato chip topping turns out tasty, not greasy. Plus, it's fun and unexpected, which might tempt younger or pickier family members to dig in.This recipe yields 8 generous servings, but is easily doubled in 9-by-13-inch pan when a larger or hungrier crew comes over.