Cue the bells and whistles. When it comes to holiday appetizers, we're going all-out. This is the one time of the year when we pull out all of the fancy favorites—from elegant Bacon-Cheddar Gougeres to our Best Deviled Eggs, our appetizer spreads celebrate the bountiful, vibrant spirit of the holiday season. The crème de la crème of our appetizer board? This Hot Cheesy Crab Dip.

Forget spinach-artichoke and onion dips—this Hot Cheesy Crab Dip is our party pièce de résistance. Jumbo lump crabmeat makes this dip absolutely decadent—and a bit pricey—but you can keep costs down with crab claw meat. Either way, make sure the crab is fresh, not canned. A medley of three cheeses hits all the right notes—you get the bold flavor from the extra-sharp Cheddar and the creamy, melty factor from the cream cheese and the Havarti.