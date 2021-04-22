Hot Brown Party Rolls
Don't just save this recipe for The Derby. It needs to be at all your gatherings.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Crafting an extravagant Derby Day menu? "Hot Brown Party Rolls fill the bill with gooey cheese, turkey, and bacon sandwiched between sweet rolls topped with a brown sugar-garlic butter," says Test Kitchen pro and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom. A Kentucky hot brown is a classic choice for the Derby, and these slider-style versions are perfect for sharing. The pull-apart party rolls couldn't be easier to put together—simply split the rolls horizontally (without even bothering to separate them into individual rolls) and pile on the fixins.
Turkey, Gruyère, tomato, bacon, and Parmesan get stacked up to make these towering sliders. Fold the turkey (instead of laying the slices flat) for a nice presentation that adds texture to the sandwich. Once you've assembled the sandwiches, the fun really begins. The trick to keep these sandwiches super moist and tender is to smother them in a sauce of melted butter, Dijon, Worcestershire, and light brown sugar, then bake them until they achieve a lovely golden-brown, crisp top. Trust us: These Hot Brown Party Rolls will be the talk of the town.