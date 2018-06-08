Horseradish Pimiento Cheese Recipe

If you're in a need of the perfect thick spread pimiento cheese, the secret is using less mayonnaise. Be sure to use a high quality mayonnaise though and skip the low-fat options. You can easily adjust our Basic Pimiento Cheese recipe or break out a new flavor with this horseradish version. This recipe will have you're horseradish-loving friends and family will be coming back for seconds. Not only do we call for a little horseradish, but we also suggest using horseradish-flavored white Cheddar cheese for the extra kick. Be sure to hand shred the cheese. The pre-graded stuff just misses out on flavor.

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together pimiento, mayonnaise, cream cheese, horseradish, sugar, and black pepper in a large bowl.

  • Stir cheeses into pimiento mixture until well combined. Store covered in the refrigerator up to 1 week.

