Horseradish Pimiento Cheese Recipe
If you're in a need of the perfect thick spread pimiento cheese, the secret is using less mayonnaise. Be sure to use a high quality mayonnaise though and skip the low-fat options. You can easily adjust our Basic Pimiento Cheese recipe or break out a new flavor with this horseradish version. This recipe will have you're horseradish-loving friends and family will be coming back for seconds. Not only do we call for a little horseradish, but we also suggest using horseradish-flavored white Cheddar cheese for the extra kick. Be sure to hand shred the cheese. The pre-graded stuff just misses out on flavor.