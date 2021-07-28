What Is a Kentucky Horsefeather? This Fizzy, Gingery Cocktail Is a Guaranteed Hit

There are many valid reasons why the Moscow Mule has been quite en vogue for years now. Namely, it's easy to make, packs a delicious kick (from both vodka and ginger beer), and tastes way more interesting than the average three-ingredient cocktail. Well, say hello to its handsome older brother, the Horsefeather cocktail. Hailing from Kentucky, it's here to spice up your drink game, especially for those who are fans of dark liquor.

Made with the whiskey of your choice, this drink warms you up with a combination that includes ginger beer, citrus juice, and a few dashes of bitters. (Bitters is what sets it apart from most Moscow Mules, besides the change in booze.) While you're able to choose your favorite whiskey, we're partial to breaking out the bourbon for this Kentucky-bred recipe. Either lemon or lime is customary, but we've found that lime compliments ginger beer best. From there, you just need bitters and ice. Bam! You're set with a four-ingredient cocktail that is spicy, strong, and downright refreshing. You can serve it up at home, the tailgate, or anywhere that a stiff drink fits right in.