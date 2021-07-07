We've never met a mojito we didn't like, and this blended version might just be our new go-to. Combining the whimsy of a frozen beverage with the fresh, minty flavor of a mojito, our Honeydew Mojitos make the most out of one of the season's brightest melons.

The meltingly soft texture of honeydew complements its intense sweetness and light floral aroma, bringing great flavor to these honeydew cocktails. A touch of acid from the lime, sweet and floral notes from the honeydew, and a cooling effect from the mint work together here to make a really nice blended cocktail.

Rather than muddling the mint as you would in a standard mojito, we take the route of blending the mint right in for this cocktail, resulting in a more forward mint flavor. Since these drinks involve blending a whole lime—rind and all—we recommend using a thin-skinned lime, which will be smoother, heavier, softer, and typically smaller than thick-skinned limes. The slight bitterness of the whole lime is balanced by the sweetness of the simple syrup and the melon. The resulting cocktail is a lovely light green color, making a cool, refreshing take on a summertime mojito.