Many of us dutifully ate our cooked vegetables as kids, only because we could drown them in butter or cheese sauce. Otherwise, dishes like cooked carrots and broccoli were a hard sell. Fortunately, you won't need to coax your family to eat their carrots when you set these colorful Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots on the table. Once available only in the classic orange color, carrots can now be found in beautiful fall hues, like crimson, bronze, and purple, making this dish a visually appealing addition to your holiday sides. Whichever colors you choose, look for carrots that are young and slender. You can use bagged baby carrots, but young carrots with tops taste better. The naturally sweet and earthy flavor of carrots is enhanced during the roasting process in this carrot side dish recipe, and the honey and spice dressing adds an extra layer of fall flavor. Traditionally, the only orange-colored root vegetable dish found on a Thanksgiving table would be the sweet potato casserole, but these Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots are so good, they deserve their own spot alongside the family favorites. Looking for more carrot recipes and side dish recipe options? This roundup of Thanksgiving side dishes gives you more than 100 mouthwatering ideas, everything from corn casseroles, broccoli and rice casseroles, and cornbread dressings to stuffed onions and cranberry salads.