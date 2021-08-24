What Is a Honey Deuce? This Refreshing Raspberry Cocktail Is Begging To Be Sipped On Your Porch

You don't need to be a tennis fan to love the U.S. Open's official drink.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough

Just like how the signature cocktail of the Kentucky Derby is a Mint Julep, the Honey Deuce is the official drink of the U.S. Open, America's one and only Grand Slam for tennis. (The name alludes to the 40-40 tie score known in the tennis world as a "deuce.") And just like how you don't need to be donning a big hat in the stands of Churchill Downs to enjoy that mint-topped bourbon refresher in the silver cup, you don't need to be a tennis fan to be tempted by this spiked lemonade cocktail that is basically begging to be sipped on your porch. It's much more accessible than the courts of the U.S. Open, and it's easy to whip up at home in just about two minutes. 

The base of the cocktail is lemonade, preferably fresh, homemade lemonade, which is then spiked with Grey Goose vodka and Chambord. Finally, the cocktail is customarily garnished with honeydew melon balls, because they look charmingly like tennis bowls. Fitting, no? Break out the melon baller at home, or you can simply garnish with a lemon wedge or cocktail skewer of raspberries to complement the Chambord. 

Here's how to make a classic Honey Deuce.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a highball glass with ice. Add vodka.

  • Top with lemonade and raspberry liqueur.

  • Garnish with honeydew melon balls. (As a substitute, you can garnish with lemon wedges or raspberries.) Serve and enjoy!

Tips

To crush ice easily, put cubes in a Ziploc bag and use a rolling pin.

Keep drink extra cold by freezing melon balls beforehand. Put 3 melon balls on a cocktail skewer and place in cocktail.

