What Is a Honey Deuce? This Refreshing Raspberry Cocktail Is Begging To Be Sipped On Your Porch

Just like how the signature cocktail of the Kentucky Derby is a Mint Julep, the Honey Deuce is the official drink of the U.S. Open, America's one and only Grand Slam for tennis. (The name alludes to the 40-40 tie score known in the tennis world as a "deuce.") And just like how you don't need to be donning a big hat in the stands of Churchill Downs to enjoy that mint-topped bourbon refresher in the silver cup, you don't need to be a tennis fan to be tempted by this spiked lemonade cocktail that is basically begging to be sipped on your porch. It's much more accessible than the courts of the U.S. Open, and it's easy to whip up at home in just about two minutes.