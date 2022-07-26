Corn is a versatile vegetable. It can be left on the cob and oven-roasted for a scrumptious barbecue side. It can be mixed up into a creamy corn pudding. And if you're lucky, you can capture it at peak-season perfection and enjoy it in a fresher-than-fresh salad with tomatoes and peaches.

But if you're looking for something a little more classic, this slightly sweet and buttery corn side dish is just what you need. Frozen corn is every bit as sweet as fresh corn, and you can even use fresh corn if that's what you have on hand. The flavor of the corn is played up just a bit with cream cheese for tang and creaminess, and honey and butter round out the dish.

Don't skip the sprinkle of green onions or chives. Both add a nice blunt bite against the sweetness of the other ingredients, creating a side dish that's entirely too good for how simple it is.

Give this 20-minute honey-butter skillet corn recipe a try, and if you like it (we think you will), be sure to tell us in the reviews what you thought.

How to Make Honey-Butter Skillet Corn

Start by heating the butter in a large nonstick skillet. Add the corn to the skillet and cook until it's tender, while stirring occasionally as you go.

corn in a skillet Credit: Alison Miksch

Add the cream cheese, honey, salt, and pepper. Stir often while continuing to cook until the mixture is creamy.

adding cream cheese to corn Credit: Alison Miksch

Now stir in the scallions or chives. Last, transfer the mixture to a serving bowl and add additional herbs for garnish.

corn in a skillet with a sprinkle of chives Credit: Alison Miksch

Serve the dish immediately, or make it ahead: Honey-butter skillet corn can be made up to three days ahead and then reheated before serving.

Honey-Butter Skillet Corn Ingredients

To make honey-butter skillet corn, start with a package of frozen corn or fresh corn kernels from five ears. You'll also need salted butter, honey, kosher salt, pepper, and chives or scallions for garnish.

ingredients like corn, cream cheese, butter, and honey are displayed on a marble background Credit: Alison Miksch

How Do You Cook Corn in a Cast Iron Skillet?

While there are many ways to cook corn—from the grill to the air fryer—this recipe for cooking corn in a cast iron skillet is a great way to give new life to out-of-season or starchy-tasting corn. The honey adds sweetness that enhances the natural sweetness of the corn; the sweet-and-salty result is utterly addictive. The cream cheese binds the honey and butter together during cooking in the large nonstick cast iron skillet.

What Can You Do With a Can of Corn?

So many simple, affordable, and crowd-pleasing recipes start with a can of corn. Fluffy baked corn casserole, which calls for one drained and one undrained can, makes a satisfying side that takes the place of corn bread.

A can of yellow corn turns into a hearty main dish in this easy enchilada bake recipe, which comes together in the slow cooker. And you can easily substitute two cans of corn for the frozen corn this cheesy corn and jalapeno dip recipe calls for.

How Do You Cook Canned Corn?

Canned corn comes pre-cooked, so you can eat it straight out of the can without cooking or heating, making it a great topper for salads and other cold dishes. But if you do cook it, the methods are seemingly endless—from the oven to the slow cooker to the skillet, as this recipe shows.

What Is Good to Put on Corn?

Corn is sweet and flavorful all on its own, but it's also a vessel for a versatile array of toppings. Combine minced fresh herbs (like parsley, rosemary, and thyme), minced garlic, and salt and pepper with softened unsalted butter for a flavor-packed corn topper. Or spice it up with chipotle chili or jalapeño pepper. This recipe for honey-butter skillet corn uses honey for even more sweetness in the dish, which is sure to be devoured in a hurry at the next potluck.