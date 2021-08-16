Honey-Butter Chicken Skewers
These skewers are rich, salty, and sweet all at once.
"Korean barbecue, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or at home, consists of meat and sometimes vegetables cooked quickly on a tabletop grill," writes recipe developer Ann Taylor Pittman, who fondly recalls childhood trips to Korean barbecue joints. "Popular offerings include bulgogi (thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, brown sugar, and garlic), galbi (flanken-cut beef short ribs in a similar marinade), and samgyeopsal (sliced pork belly)—all served with kimchi, rice, red leaf lettuce, sauces, and lots of little relishes and side dishes called banchan."
For our September 2021 issue, Pittman fused the bold flavors of Korean barbecue with the South's prized barbecue culture to create a mash-up of the ages. In Korea, honey-butter potato chips are a popular snack that's pretty irresistible. This recipe for Honey-Butter Chicken Skewers captures that flavor in meaty, charred-from-the-grill form. It's rich, salty, and sweet all at once. Speared with red onion and brushed with a sticky-sweet glaze, these skewers are a true BBQ treat.