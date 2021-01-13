Honey Bun Cake

Whether you enjoy it with milk for breakfast or a cup of coffee for dessert, you'll fall in love with this cozy, cinnamon-spiced Bundt cake.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

10 mins
40 mins
50 mins
12
When you see how easy it is to whip up, this cake sure to become one of your go-to recipes. A classic Honey Bun Cake starts with a yellow cake mix, but our version is anything but ordinary. We add sour cream and vanilla for moisture and extra depth of flavor, and a layer of brown sugar and cinnamon that melts right into the cake, creating a spiced ribbon that runs through each slice. When adding the cinnamon sugar layer to the batter, sprinkle the mixture toward the center of batter rather than close to the edge of the pan. This will keep the sugar from burning if it touches the pan edges. A powdered sugar-vanilla drizzle is an optional, but extra sweet finishing touch.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 10- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray.

  • Beat cake mix, oil, eggs, sour cream, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until well combined, about 2 minutes.

  • Stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl.

  • Spoon half of the batter into prepared Bundt pan. Sprinkle brown sugar mixture over cake batter about 1/4-inch from edges; top with remaining batter. Use a knife to swirl brown sugar layer into batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack, and cool 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

  • Whisk together powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons of the milk, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon vanilla in a medium bowl until smooth, adding up to 1 tablespoon milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over cooled cake.

