When you see how easy it is to whip up, this cake sure to become one of your go-to recipes. A classic Honey Bun Cake starts with a yellow cake mix, but our version is anything but ordinary. We add sour cream and vanilla for moisture and extra depth of flavor, and a layer of brown sugar and cinnamon that melts right into the cake, creating a spiced ribbon that runs through each slice. When adding the cinnamon sugar layer to the batter, sprinkle the mixture toward the center of batter rather than close to the edge of the pan. This will keep the sugar from burning if it touches the pan edges. A powdered sugar-vanilla drizzle is an optional, but extra sweet finishing touch.