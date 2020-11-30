A little sweet, a little spicy, these Honey BBQ Wings are the best of both worlds. It all centers on perfectly cooked chicken wings that start off with a quick deep fry with golden brown results before moving to the oven to keep warm until the full batch is set to go. When you are just about ready to serve, toss them in our honey barbecue sauce, a combination so delicious you’ll be smacking your lips in anticipation of every bite. What’s even better? You probably have just about all of the sauce ingredients in your pantry already. For testing purposes, we used Martinelli’s Apple Cider, though you can use any variety you prefer. Our recipe cross tester called our Honey BBQ Chicken Wings amazingly crispy without a hint of greasiness—the perfect kind note for a wing if we have ever heard one.