Homemade Turtles
A decadent combination of our favorite dessert components, turtles are the ideal treat to satisfy a hankering for chewy caramel and sweet chocolate with the savory crunch of toasted pecans. While they may seem like a tricky confection to make, our recipe makes the whole process quite simple using ingredients like sweetened condensed milk and corn syrup for a foolproof caramel. Boil brown sugar, condensed milk, corn syrup, and butter for a few minutes on the stovetop to create a rich and aromatic caramel. While the mixture is still hot, stir in vanilla and pecans and scoop the sticky filling into mounds on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Then chill until the mounds set into chewy disks of caramel and pecan. Melt semisweet chocolate and dunk the mounds in the chocolate and remove to form a thin layer of chocolate on the mounds. Finish the disks with a sprinkling of flake salt before placing them back in the fridge to encourage the chocolate to solidify. The final product is a thin layer of chocolate covering a salty-sweet filling that is both toothsome and creamy as it melts in your mouth.