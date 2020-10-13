Homemade Turkey Stock
The typical way to make turkey stock is to use the carcass of the bird after it has been carved up. This is a great use of the bones after a meal, and you can wrap and freeze them until you are ready to make stock. But to be able to immediately use your stock for a flavorful gravy, use a part of the bird that many people normally just throw away. Once your Thanksgiving turkey has thawed, you can remove the giblets and neck and make this turkey stock a day or two in advance - it can be stored in the refrigerator. Add the turkey pieces, onion, celery, carrot, bay leaf, peppercorns, and water to a large saucepan and let simmer. You can even personalize the flavor by adding your favorite herbs, such as rosemary sprigs. Once the mixture has cooled, chill until you are ready to use it. This turkey stock will even make a delicious and comforting broth to drink. Use this homemade turkey stock to make Old-Fashioned Turkey Gravy or Mushroom Gravy. You don’t have to wait for Thanksgiving to make stock; follow this method any time you roast a chicken. Flavor-filled homemade stock, whether it is turkey, chicken, or beef, is the secret ingredient in soups and stews, cornbread dressings, and even roasted vegetable dishes. Use turkey stock anytime your recipe calls for chicken stock.