Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Is there anything better than homemade chips?

By John Somerall

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

It's time to get the party started. This simple recipe for Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs will always earn a spot on your table, no matter the occasion. These are our best homemade potato chips: Super thin and crispy, with a very light golden hue and a classic dusting of sea salt. Set a bowl of our best homemade potato chips out on the table and it's guaranteed to disappear before the entrees are ready.

Use a mandolin slicer to very carefully slice the potatoes into uniform rounds; a mandolin is essential for this task, as an even thickness on the potato rounds is necessary to achieve an even fry and crisp on the chips. Cooking these potato chips at a lower temperature gives them a gentle golden hue and a very delicate flavor. While these chips taste great all on their own, fried herbs add a touch of unexpected elegance to this savory snack. We use rosemary and sage to add a special element to this dish, but feel free to substitute other herbs, such as basil.

Serve these chips as an appetizer with sour cream and caviar, or a bowl of onion dip. While these homemade potato chips are made for a party, they can also instantly upgrade any weekday lunch. Pack these chips in the kids' lunchboxes as an extra-special treat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potato slices in a large bowl, and add water to cover. Gently agitate potatoes to release their starches. When water is cloudy, pour off water, and discard, leaving potato slices in bowl. Repeat process 3 times or until water pours off clear. Pat potato slices dry with paper towels.

    Advertisement

  • Pour oil to a depth of 3 inches in a large Dutch oven; heat oil over medium to 350°F. Add rosemary and sage sprigs to hot oil, and fry until leaves are crisp, about 30 to 45 seconds. Drain on a baking sheet lined with paper towels until herb sprigs are cool enough to handle, about 3 minutes. Carefully separate leaves from stems, discarding stems. Set fried herb leaves aside.

  • Reduce heat to low, and allow oil temperature to drop to 275°F to 300°F. Working in batches, add potato slices to hot oil, and fry, stirring gently and constantly to keep chips separated, until slices begin to turn a very light golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain chips on a baking sheet lined with paper towels, and immediately season to taste with sea salt. Allow oil to return to 275°F to 300°F between batches. Transfer seasoned chips to a large bowl, and toss with fried herb leaves. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/09/2021