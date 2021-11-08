It's time to get the party started. This simple recipe for Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs will always earn a spot on your table, no matter the occasion. These are our best homemade potato chips: Super thin and crispy, with a very light golden hue and a classic dusting of sea salt. Set a bowl of our best homemade potato chips out on the table and it's guaranteed to disappear before the entrees are ready.

Use a mandolin slicer to very carefully slice the potatoes into uniform rounds; a mandolin is essential for this task, as an even thickness on the potato rounds is necessary to achieve an even fry and crisp on the chips. Cooking these potato chips at a lower temperature gives them a gentle golden hue and a very delicate flavor. While these chips taste great all on their own, fried herbs add a touch of unexpected elegance to this savory snack. We use rosemary and sage to add a special element to this dish, but feel free to substitute other herbs, such as basil.