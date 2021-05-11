Homemade Peppermint Patties
Dress up your holiday dessert table with these festive treats.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
'Tis the season for gingerbread cookies and bourbon balls, but Christmas time simply wouldn't be complete without some Homemade Peppermint Patties on the dessert table. We love Christmas cookies and festive cakes, but these delightful treats give us a wintery-cool flavor that's hard to beat around the holidays.
Our Homemade Peppermint Patties are made with in-your-pantry ingredients that are sure to make your taste buds tingle. Arriving at your next holiday party with a tray of these candies in hand will impress even the most Grinch-like guest. Making these patties is quite easy and is a three-step process more or less. You'll first combine the ingredients, then let them chill, and then assemble the patties. After they are assembled, you'll want to let them cool so the chocolate can harden and form a shell, and the crushed candy cane can stay secured. Semisweet chocolate gives it that candy-like finish, but feel free to swap out semisweet chocolate for dark chocolate if you please. Gather your family (even the kiddos) and create these peppermint patties as a fun and festive holiday activity. These homemade Christmas candies are sure to be a hit at your next holiday party–no baking necessary.