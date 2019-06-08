Homemade Onion Dip Recipe

Trust us, you're not going to want to make onion dip from a packet ever again after trying this recipe. Not only does it come together quickly and easily, it is full of flavor from charred sweet onions (we recommend Vidialia onions), Parmesan cheese, a splash of your favorite hot sauce, and fresh chives. This delicious party dip will be devoured at any get-together and pairs well with any type of chip, from tortilla to pita to potato. You can even serve it with crudité if you prefer.

By Pam Lolley

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
active:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice the onion crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rings. Brush onion rings evenly with olive oil. Grill the slices on unoiled grates over medium-high heat (400°F to 450°F) until grill marks appear, about 5 minutes per side.

  • Remove from grill. Cool 10 minutes, and chop.

  • Stir together chopped onion, sour cream, grated Parmesan cheese, kosher salt, black pepper, and hot sauce in a bowl. Sprinkle with chopped chives. Serve with chips.

