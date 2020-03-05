What goes into making delicious moon pies? Our Test Kitchen Pro, Ivy Odom, recreates this classic Southern treat from scratch. She takes inspiration from these store-bought treats and creates a delicious homemade version. We've tried to recreate variations of MoonPies in the past with our Over the Moon Chocolate Pie and Deep-Fried MoonPies, but nothing tastes as good as a homemade moon pie.Ivy starts with the essential ingredients like Ghirardelli chocolate, graham cracker mixture, marshmallow creme, and adds in a few pantry staples to create this dreamy delight. Can these homemade moon pies taste like the real deal? The verdict is out: They taste even better than an actual MoonPie, as Ivy states, "12 out of 10" in deliciousness. Serve these handheld pies at your next neighborhood gathering or make them during the week for an irresistible mid-week treat. But, don't forget to serve a refreshing RC Cola on the side—everyone knows that no moon pie is complete without a refreshing RC Cola to wash it down. Recruit the kids and let these homemade moon pies be your next fun baking project.