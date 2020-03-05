Homemade Moon Pies

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

What goes into making delicious moon pies? Our Test Kitchen Pro, Ivy Odom, recreates this classic Southern treat from scratch.  She takes inspiration from these store-bought treats and creates a delicious homemade version. We've tried to recreate variations of MoonPies in the past with our Over the Moon Chocolate Pie and Deep-Fried MoonPies, but nothing tastes as good as a homemade moon pie.Ivy starts with the essential ingredients like Ghirardelli chocolate, graham cracker mixture, marshmallow creme, and adds in a few pantry staples to create this dreamy delight. Can these homemade moon pies taste like the real deal? The verdict is out: They taste even better than an actual MoonPie, as Ivy states, "12 out of 10" in deliciousness. Serve these handheld pies at your next neighborhood gathering or make them during the week for an irresistible mid-week treat. But, don't forget to serve a refreshing RC Cola on the side—everyone knows that no moon pie is complete without a refreshing RC Cola to wash it down. Recruit the kids and let these homemade moon pies be your next fun baking project.  

By Southern Living Editors

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1 moon pie)
  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Stir together flours, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl until well combined. Cut in cold butter with a pastry cutter or your fingers until butter pieces are pea-sized and fully coated in flour. Fold in honey, water, and vanilla until dough just comes together.

  • Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface. Pat dough together until a cohesive ball is formed, and no dry bits of flour remain. Roll half of dough 1/4-inch thick. Using a 21/2-inch round cutter, cut 8 rounds of dough, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place dough rounds on 1 prepared baking sheet; repeat with remaining half of dough and baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven 10-12 minutes or until tops are just set, rotating pans halfway through baking. Let cool on pans 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Once cookies are cooled, spread about 11/2-2 tablespoons marshmallow creme on the flat sides of 8 of the cookies. Place remaining 8 cookies on top of marshmallow creme, creating 8 sandwiches. Place sandwich cookies on a baking sheet and freeze 30 minutes or until marshmallow creme is set.

  • Meanwhile, place chocolate and canola oil in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 50% power until melted, stirring at 30 second intervals, about 11/2 minutes. Once sandwich cookies are chilled, dip 1 sandwich cookie at a time in melted chocolate. Transfer dipped moonpie to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining moonies. Let chocolate fully set before serving, about 30 minutes.

