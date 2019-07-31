Biscuits and gravy. Johnny and June. Front porches and sweet tea. Some things are just better together. That's why we're so particular about our condiments around here. For Southerners, condiments are not an afterthought, something you haphazardly slap on a sandwich or recklessly squirt on a plate of crinkle-cut fries. They are the main event. So when it comes to our spreads, sauces, and dips, we're a pretty particular bunch: If we're eating mayonnaise, it's Duke's; and if we're eating ketchup, there's a good chance it's homemade. Sure, making your own ketchup is more time-consuming than running to the Pig and picking up a bottle, but the reward is oh so sweet (hey, sugar)—and a little tangy (that's the vinegar). Plus, our recipe yields six 1-pint jars, so you can either stock up on ketchup for the foreseeable future or put that Southern hospitality to good use and share the tomatoey bounty with your neighbors.