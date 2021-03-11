To paraphrase a saying, "anything they can do we can do better," and that goes for these crispy, juicy fried chicken sandwiches. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are the perfect size to use for a chicken sandwich, because you don't have to spend time pounding the meat into shape. Marinating the chicken in buttermilk, that creamy, tangy, special sauce found in kitchens across the South, is what gives these thighs such good flavor, so don't even think about skipping that part. You can use your favorite green, but we prefer Iceberg lettuce; it adds great crunch and doesn't wilt in the sandwich. The secret to successfully frying a pan of chicken is to let your oil reach the desired temperature and then keep it there. A kitchen thermometer is hands-down the most essential kitchen utensil you can own. If the oil temperature drops between batches, let it rise again before adding your next round of thighs.