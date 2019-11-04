Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Put down the can and give this simple sauce a whirl. A good Thanksgiving spread has a mix of the classics – some bring a sense of family tradition; others are there to please the crowd. This bright and vibrant Homemade Cranberry Sauce brings the best of both worlds. Simple enough, but still made from scratch, it might give grandma's cranberry salad a run for its money. Plus, it's just tart and sweet enough to be the perfect people-pleaser. This Thanksgiving side is simple. Whether you use frozen cranberries or fresh, it's important to allow the cranberries to split in the cooking liquid. This ensures they soften and release pectin for thickening. When it's time to refrigerate, be sure to let it chill completely for a firm consistency. This Homemade Cranberry Sauce is good served warm, cold, or at room temperature and best shared with those you love around the holiday table.