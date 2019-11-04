Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Put down the can and give this simple sauce a whirl. A good Thanksgiving spread has a mix of the classics – some bring a sense of family tradition; others are there to please the crowd. This bright and vibrant Homemade Cranberry Sauce brings the best of both worlds. Simple enough, but still made from scratch, it might give grandma's cranberry salad a run for its money. Plus, it's just tart and sweet enough to be the perfect people-pleaser. This Thanksgiving side is simple. Whether you use frozen cranberries or fresh, it's important to allow the cranberries to split in the cooking liquid. This ensures they soften and release pectin for thickening. When it's time to refrigerate, be sure to let it chill completely for a firm consistency. This Homemade Cranberry Sauce is good served warm, cold, or at room temperature and best shared with those you love around the holiday table.

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1/3 cup)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together cranberries, sugar, juice, salt, and cinnamon stick in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high; boil, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring often, until most of the cranberries have burst and liquid is syrupy, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove and discard cinnamon stick. Stir in pecans. Transfer mixture to a heatproof bowl. Let stand 30 minutes, or cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 4 hours or up to 1 week.

