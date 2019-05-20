Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
You always complain cookies-and-cream ice cream never has enough cookie pieces. Now, you can make it with all the pieces you want.
There's nothing that says summer quite like a bowl of cold ice cream. This season, instead of going the store-bought route, why not try homemade ice cream?
When we say our Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream is the easiest, we mean it! This recipe only requires five ingredients, most of which you might already have on-hand. This is also an egg-free, no-cook dessert, and all you need is your electric ice cream maker and a little freezing time.
This sweet cookie ice cream recipe was an absolute hit in Southern Living's Test Kitchen, where our recipe developers gave it a 10 out of 10 for simplicity and taste. The trick is in the cookies. When crushing up cookies to add into the ice cream base, be sure to get them to a very fine consistency. This will ensure that every bite is filled with cookies-and-cream goodness.
One bite of our Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream, and you may never go back to store-bought. When you get a sweet tooth, go the homemade route with this incredible ice cream recipe. You won't believe how easy it is to make at home, and the kids won't believe that it actually tastes better than the stuff from the grocery store. We'll have a container of this dreamy ice cream in our freezer all summer long.