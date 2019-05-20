Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

You always complain cookies-and-cream ice cream never has enough cookie pieces. Now, you can make it with all the pieces you want.

By Southern Living Editors

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

10 mins
2 hrs 40 mins
Serves 8 (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
There's nothing that says summer quite like a bowl of cold ice cream. This season, instead of going the store-bought route, why not try homemade ice cream?

When we say our Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream is the easiest, we mean it! This recipe only requires five ingredients, most of which you might already have on-hand. This is also an egg-free, no-cook dessert, and all you need is your electric ice cream maker and a little freezing time.

This sweet cookie ice cream recipe was an absolute hit in Southern Living's Test Kitchen, where our recipe developers gave it a 10 out of 10 for simplicity and taste. The trick is in the cookies. When crushing up cookies to add into the ice cream base, be sure to get them to a very fine consistency. This will ensure that every bite is filled with cookies-and-cream goodness.

One bite of our Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream, and you may never go back to store-bought. When you get a sweet tooth, go the homemade route with this incredible ice cream recipe. You won't believe how easy it is to make at home, and the kids won't believe that it actually tastes better than the stuff from the grocery store. We'll have a container of this dreamy ice cream in our freezer all summer long.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together milk and sugar in a bowl until sugar is dissolved. Add heavy cream and vanilla; stir to combine. Transfer mixture to bowl of an electric ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. (Instructions and times will vary.)

  • Place 10 of the cookies in a ziplock plastic bag, and seal bag. Crush cookies using a rolling pin or meat mallet to a very fine, almost sandy, consistency. With ice cream machine running, add crushed cookies to thickened ice cream; continue freezing until fully incorporated, about 4 additional minutes. Remove bowl from ice cream maker; transfer ice cream to a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan.

  • Roughly chop remaining 8 cookies; sprinkle over ice cream in loaf pan, and fold gently to incorporate. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze in freezer 2 hours. Scoop with an ice cream scoop, and serve.

