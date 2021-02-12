Homemade Chicken Soup
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This made-from-scratch chicken soup recipe requires a little more time and effort than opening a can of soup, but once you taste it, you'll agree that the results are worth it. The slow-cooked stock is rich and flavorful because it's made with a whole chicken, aromatic parsley springs and a bay leaf, garlic, and plenty of vegetables. And you don't have to stand at the stovetop as it cooks, just let it simmer and occasionally skim off any fat as needed. The recipe calls for some of the celery and carrots to be reserved and added at the end of the cooking process to preserve their bright color and flavor. We add long-grain rice to this Homemade Chicken Soup make it more filling, but you can substitute the same amount of brown rice or farro, if you prefer whole grains. Pasta will work too, of course, but adjust the cooking time accordingly since noodles won't take as long to cook.