Homemade Chicken Salad
A classic chicken salad recipe, fit for lunches, teas, or afternoon snacks.
Chicken salad has always been a lunch-time favorite in the Southern household. It's a great dish to make with your leftover chicken. You simply can't go wrong with this flavorful dish. It can be served on a sandwich, in lettuce cups, or even spread on crackers.
To liven up this savory chicken salad, add a few dashes of your favorite spices, herbs, or nuts to cater to your specific cravings. Chopped celery adds the ideal amount of textured crunch to this homemade chicken salad. Grapes and dried cranberries are welcome additions to this cuisine, but feel free to get creative with your mix-ins.
This creamy chicken salad is versatile enough to pack for a simple lunch or to dress up to serve at a neighborhood gathering. Not to mention it's perfect for all seasons, just mix the chicken salad with your favorite holiday spices. Trust us, the first bite won't be your last.