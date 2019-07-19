Homemade Chicken Salad

A classic chicken salad recipe, fit for lunches, teas, or afternoon snacks.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
Serves 4-6
Chicken salad has always been a lunch-time favorite in the Southern household. It's a great dish to make with your leftover chicken. You simply can't go wrong with this flavorful dish. It can be served on a sandwich, in lettuce cups, or even spread on crackers.

To liven up this savory chicken salad, add a few dashes of your favorite spices, herbs, or nuts to cater to your specific cravings. Chopped celery adds the ideal amount of textured crunch to this homemade chicken salad. Grapes and dried cranberries are welcome additions to this cuisine, but feel free to get creative with your mix-ins.

This creamy chicken salad is versatile enough to pack for a simple lunch or to dress up to serve at a neighborhood gathering. Not to mention it's perfect for all seasons, just mix the chicken salad with your favorite holiday spices. Trust us, the first bite won't be your last.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts in a large Dutch oven, then pour chicken broth over them and add thyme sprigs. Bring mixture to a boil over medium high heat, and cook, 15 minutes, or until chicken is done and registers 160°F on a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the breast meat. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool to room temperature for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Remove chicken breasts from broth and reserve broth for another use. Broth can be transferred to containers and frozen, if desired. Place chicken breasts on a work surface and remove, then discard skin and bones. Meat will shred easily with fingers, as it should be very tender. You will have 5-6 cups of shredded chicken.

  • In a medium bowl, combine celery, lemon juice, salt, pepper and mayonnaise; stir to blend. Add shredded chicken to bowl and fold into mayonnaise mixture. Refrigerate, covered, until chilled and serve as desired.

