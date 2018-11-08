Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
These crisp, buttery crackers make an impressive hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine. We've included a classic Cheddar option, as well as three creative flavor variations if you want to mix things up: Pimiento Cheese; Pecan-and-Thyme; and Bacon, Bourbon, and Benne Seed.
Pimiento Cheese Shortbrad Crackers
Prepare recipe as directed in Step 1, substituting finely shredded sharp yellow Cheddar cheese for extra-sharp white Cheddar. Knead 1⁄4 cup diced, well-drained pimientos and 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh chives into dough. Proceed with recipe as directed in Steps 2 through 4.
Pecan-and-Thyme Shortbread Crackers
Prepare recipe as directed in Step 1. Knead 1⁄2 cup finely chopped toasted pecans and 1 1⁄2 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme into dough. Proceed with recipe as directed in Steps 2 through 4.
Bacon, Bourbon, and Benne Seed Shortbread Crackers
Prepare recipe as directed in Step 1, adding 1 Tbsp. dark brown sugar with cheese mixture and substituting bourbon for water. Knead 1⁄2 cup chopped cooked bacon into dough. Proceed with recipe as directed in Steps 2 and 3, rolling dough logs in 1⁄3 cup benne seeds before wrapping and chilling. Just before baking, sprinkle 2 Tbsp. benne seeds evenly over dough rounds. Proceed as directed in Step 4.