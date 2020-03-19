Homemade Bechamel Sauce
Every Southerner agrees that adding butter to a recipe makes it so much tastier. In fact, Mama always said the more butter, the better—and we certainly agree. However, if you really want to elevate a simple dish into a comforting meal, combine butter with a handful of ingredients to make a homemade cream sauce. Our easy homemade bechamel sauce comes together with just three ingredients: flour, butter, and milk. If you don't have milk on hand, sub in broth. Once these ingredients are combined in a saucepan over medium heat, stir until the sauce thickens. A good rule of thumb is to take a wooden spoon, stir the sauce, and run your finger across the spoon. If the sauce comes off in a thick texture, your creamy sauce is ready. Add this homemade bechamel sauce to soups, stews, and pasta to elevate your simple dish into a creamy, comforting delight.