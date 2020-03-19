Homemade Bechamel Sauce

Every Southerner agrees that adding butter to a recipe makes it so much tastier. In fact, Mama always said the more butter, the better—and we certainly agree. However, if you really want to elevate a simple dish into a comforting meal, combine butter with a handful of ingredients to make a homemade cream sauce. Our easy homemade bechamel sauce comes together with just three ingredients: flour, butter, and milk. If you don't have milk on hand, sub in broth. Once these ingredients are combined in a saucepan over medium heat, stir until the sauce thickens. A good rule of thumb is to take a wooden spoon, stir the sauce, and run your finger across the spoon. If the sauce comes off in a thick texture, your creamy sauce is ready. Add this homemade bechamel sauce to soups, stews, and pasta to elevate your simple dish into a creamy, comforting delight.

active:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: ¼ cup )
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add flour and whisk until combined. Add milk, while whisking, and whisk until well combined, over medium high heat, whisking continually until mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.

  • Add seasonings, herbs, or cheese, as you desire for different flavor profiles.

