This Christmas, the best gift of all won't be found under the tree. We'll give you a hint: Check the cookie platter waiting for Santa by the fireplace. These Holiday Present and Star Shortbread Cookies are just about as charming as it gets.

No need to buy any intricate cookie cutters. These cookies use the standard shapes of a square and a star to create simple, highly-effective holiday designs. An elegant color palette of white and gold makes these cookies appropriate for any holiday celebration. We use these holiday shortbread cookies to decorate our 2021 White Cake, which features a pretty Christmas tree made of icing. This cookie is just the star on top (no pun intended).