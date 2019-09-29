Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

This dressing has all of the classic Thanksgiving flavors you crave, with the addition of nutty-earthy flavors from toasted pecans, whole-grain flour, and medium-grind cornmeal. To get a head start on holiday cooking, prepare the cornbread up to three days in advance, and store it, covered at room temperature. You will love this dressing so much that you'll crave it beyond the holiday season—which is a good thing, because it's just as delicious served with pork chops or roasted chicken.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Ingredients

Cornbread
Dressing

Directions

  • Prepare the Cornbread: Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in oven. Preheat oven to 450°F. (Leave skillet in oven as it heats.)

  • Stir together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, oil, and eggs in a medium bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to cornmeal mixture; stir until combined. Carefully add butter to hot skillet. Return skillet to oven; bake until butter melts and lightly browns, about 1 minute. Carefully add melted butter to batter, and stir to combine. Immediately pour batter into hot skillet. Bake at 450°F until lightly browned and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack; cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Prepare the Dressing: Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Add onion and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Stir in thyme, sage, salt, and pepper. Cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; cool 15 minutes.

  • Crumble Cornbread into a large bowl. Stir in onion mixture, stock, parsley, and eggs. Fold in pecans. Spoon mixture into a greased (with cooking spray) 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Bake at 375°F until top is lightly browned and Dressing is set, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

