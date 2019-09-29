Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing
This dressing has all of the classic Thanksgiving flavors you crave, with the addition of nutty-earthy flavors from toasted pecans, whole-grain flour, and medium-grind cornmeal. To get a head start on holiday cooking, prepare the cornbread up to three days in advance, and store it, covered at room temperature. You will love this dressing so much that you'll crave it beyond the holiday season—which is a good thing, because it's just as delicious served with pork chops or roasted chicken.