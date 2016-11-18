Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole Recipe
This casserole is full of traditional breakfast ingredients, but it's hearty enough to serve any time of day. Start by browning the sausage. You'll have to watch it carefully to ensure it doesn't overcook. It should take around 8 to 10 minutes for the sausage to brown and turn crumbly. Don't toss that grease once the sausage is done! You'll cook the peppers and onions in the drippings to give them an even deeper flavor. Layer the ingredients in the bottom of a lightly greased slow cooker. The order is important here. Start with the hash browns, then add the cooked sausage and vegetables. Pour the egg, milk, and herb mixture next. Finish with a sprinkling of cheese. Remove the lid for the last 10 minutes of cooking to set the casserole.