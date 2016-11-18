Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole Recipe

This casserole is full of traditional breakfast ingredients, but it's hearty enough to serve any time of day. Start by browning the sausage. You'll have to watch it carefully to ensure it doesn't overcook. It should take around 8 to 10 minutes for the sausage to brown and turn crumbly. Don't toss that grease once the sausage is done! You'll cook the peppers and onions in the drippings to give them an even deeper flavor. Layer the ingredients in the bottom of a lightly greased slow cooker. The order is important here. Start with the hash browns, then add the cooked sausage and vegetables. Pour the egg, milk, and herb mixture next. Finish with a sprinkling of cheese. Remove the lid for the last 10 minutes of cooking to set the casserole

By Southern Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
27 mins
total:
4 hrs 37 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 to 10
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Brown sausage in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often, 8 to 10 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Remove sausage from skillet using a slotted spoon; reserve 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Cook pepper and onion in hot drippings over medium until tender. Add garlic, and cook 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly grease a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place hash browns in slow cooker. Top with cooked sausage and vegetable mixture.

  • Whisk together milk and eggs until frothy. Stir in basil and parsley. Pour over sausage mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook on LOW for 4 hours or until beginning to set. Remove lid and cook 10 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022