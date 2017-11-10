Herbed Potato Stacks Recipe

Prepare to impress you holiday crowd with a dish they've never seen—or tasted before—but will instantly fall in love with. These Herbed Potato Stacks are made with a short list of ingredients, but they completely transform the humble potato into an elegant side dish. A mandoline is key for getting extra thin, consistent slices. Most mandolines are very safe and come with a hand guard to make slicing easier and safer. Our Test Kitchen raved about the look and flavor of the dish, saying, "These are extremely addicting! It's smart that a serving size is two stacks because you can't eat just one. The exterior is crispy while the inside stays creamy and tender. This is a recipe to have in your back pocket all year." Toss the thinly sliced potatoes in herb-seasoned butter, and bake them in a muffin pan to make these amazing looking—and tasting—little stacks. Give the potato side dish you've been making for years a much-needed upgrade that your family will appreciate. The fact that these Herbed Potato Stacks look beautiful on a serving platter is just a bonus to how amazing they taste.