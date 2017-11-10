Herbed Potato Stacks Recipe
These Herbed Potato Stacks completely transform the humble potato into an elegant side dish that will impress any holiday dinner guests.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Prepare to impress you holiday crowd with a dish they've never seen—or tasted before—but will instantly fall in love with. These Herbed Potato Stacks are made with a short list of ingredients, but they completely transform the humble potato into an elegant side dish. A mandoline is key for getting extra thin, consistent slices. Most mandolines are very safe and come with a hand guard to make slicing easier and safer. Our Test Kitchen raved about the look and flavor of the dish, saying, "These are extremely addicting! It's smart that a serving size is two stacks because you can't eat just one. The exterior is crispy while the inside stays creamy and tender. This is a recipe to have in your back pocket all year." Toss the thinly sliced potatoes in herb-seasoned butter, and bake them in a muffin pan to make these amazing looking—and tasting—little stacks. Give the potato side dish you've been making for years a much-needed upgrade that your family will appreciate. The fact that these Herbed Potato Stacks look beautiful on a serving platter is just a bonus to how amazing they taste.