Herbed Crab Cakes With Green Goddess Dressing

Rating: Unrated

Green never looked so good.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
chill:
1 hr
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
4
Skip to Recipe

We're keeping things light and fresh with these Herbed Crab Cakes with Green Goddess Dressing. Rather than loading on the Old Bay, we take a more delicate approach with these homemade crab cakes, using lemon zest and juice—as well as fresh herbs—to brighten up the classic seafood dish.

A trio of herbs (chives, cilantro, and tarragon) pairs well with the fresh crabmeat without overpowering its delicate sweetness. The Green Goddess Dressing, which can be made a day in advance and chilled in an airtight container, is a delicious topper for the crab cakes and salad greens. In fact, we recommend keeping this creamy, herby dressing on hand for your weekday salads; it also doubles as a delicious dip for crudité.

We always keep a sleeve of Saltine crackers around for simple snacking or hosting emergencies (Alabama Fire Crackers make the best impromptu appetizer). Rather than breadcrumbs, Saltine crackers act as the ideal, salty binder for these crab cakes.

These crab cakes would be a lovely addition to any weekend brunch—in fact, you can make them ahead for the utmost ease. Just form the patties the night before, refrigerate overnight, and throw them in the pan the morning of; serve with a light salad and a sunny-side-up egg.

Ingredients

Crab Cakes
Green Goddess Dressing
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the Crab Cakes: Process saltines in a food processor until consistency of fine crumbs, about 1 minute. Stir together egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest and juice, chives, cilantro, tarragon, and pepper in a large bowl until combined. Gently stir in crabmeat and 1 cup saltine crumbs. (Reserve remaining crumbs for another use.) Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Shape crab mixture evenly into 8 (3-inch) patties (about ½ cup each). Arrange on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover; chill at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Green Goddess Dressing: Process mayonnaise, cilantro, tarragon, lemon zest and juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve or up to 24 hours.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, add Crab Cakes to skillet. Cook until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per batch, flipping once halfway through cook time.

  • Top salad greens with Crab Cakes. Drizzle with Green Goddess Dressing, and serve with lemon wedges.

