Herbed Crab Cakes With Green Goddess Dressing
Green never looked so good.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We're keeping things light and fresh with these Herbed Crab Cakes with Green Goddess Dressing. Rather than loading on the Old Bay, we take a more delicate approach with these homemade crab cakes, using lemon zest and juice—as well as fresh herbs—to brighten up the classic seafood dish.
A trio of herbs (chives, cilantro, and tarragon) pairs well with the fresh crabmeat without overpowering its delicate sweetness. The Green Goddess Dressing, which can be made a day in advance and chilled in an airtight container, is a delicious topper for the crab cakes and salad greens. In fact, we recommend keeping this creamy, herby dressing on hand for your weekday salads; it also doubles as a delicious dip for crudité.
We always keep a sleeve of Saltine crackers around for simple snacking or hosting emergencies (Alabama Fire Crackers make the best impromptu appetizer). Rather than breadcrumbs, Saltine crackers act as the ideal, salty binder for these crab cakes.
These crab cakes would be a lovely addition to any weekend brunch—in fact, you can make them ahead for the utmost ease. Just form the patties the night before, refrigerate overnight, and throw them in the pan the morning of; serve with a light salad and a sunny-side-up egg.