Herbed Chicken-and-Rice Salad

Microwaveable rice and a rotisserie chicken make an easy weeknight dish.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
active:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

On a busy weeknight, who has time to roast a whole chicken? A store-bought rotisserie chicken is a busy cook's best friend. Microwavable rice is another one of those oft-overlooked ingredients that we're here to praise. In this recipe for Herbed Chicken-and-Rice Salad, we're highlighting both rotisserie chicken and microwavable rice in a simple dish that's great for a mid-week supper or a summer picnic.

Incorporating two mainstays of the Southern diet—chicken and rice—this salad is an example of the kind of delicious home cooking that grew out of the necessity of using every bit of food. From the 1920s on, rice salads also went in a sweet direction with ambrosia-like concoctions (with names like Million Dollar Rice Salad or Glorified Rice) made with canned fruit, gelatin, and marshmallows.

Our recipe keeps things light and savory, pairing basmati rice with vegetables and rotisserie chicken. Herbs and a bright lemon dressing give it vivid colors and a fresh taste. By starting with two smart shortcuts—microwavable rice and rotisserie chicken—you'll have a meal that takes no time at all, but is sure to impress.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave rice according to package directions; transfer to a large bowl, and cool completely, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, place herbs, olive oil, lemon juice, shallot, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in a food processor or blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

  • Add chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, feta, celery, chopped celery leaves, and parsley to bowl with cooled rice; drizzle with dressing, and toss to coat. Transfer to a large serving platter or bowl, and garnish with additional herbs.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/12/2022