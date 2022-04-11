Herbed Chicken-and-Rice Salad
Microwaveable rice and a rotisserie chicken make an easy weeknight dish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
On a busy weeknight, who has time to roast a whole chicken? A store-bought rotisserie chicken is a busy cook's best friend. Microwavable rice is another one of those oft-overlooked ingredients that we're here to praise. In this recipe for Herbed Chicken-and-Rice Salad, we're highlighting both rotisserie chicken and microwavable rice in a simple dish that's great for a mid-week supper or a summer picnic.
Incorporating two mainstays of the Southern diet—chicken and rice—this salad is an example of the kind of delicious home cooking that grew out of the necessity of using every bit of food. From the 1920s on, rice salads also went in a sweet direction with ambrosia-like concoctions (with names like Million Dollar Rice Salad or Glorified Rice) made with canned fruit, gelatin, and marshmallows.
Our recipe keeps things light and savory, pairing basmati rice with vegetables and rotisserie chicken. Herbs and a bright lemon dressing give it vivid colors and a fresh taste. By starting with two smart shortcuts—microwavable rice and rotisserie chicken—you'll have a meal that takes no time at all, but is sure to impress.