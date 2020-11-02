Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

By Emily Nabors Hall

We may have just discovered the best way to cook beef tenderloin. Every seasoned cook should have a beef tenderloin recipe in their repertoire, and this Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin is sure to earn a spot on your family’s holiday menu year after year. Simple to execute for first-time holiday hostesses but stunning enough to wow the whole family, this recipe checks all of our boxes this holiday season. It will satisfy everyone at your table, from Grandma and Grandpa to the youngest tikes. As an added bonus, this oven-roasted beef tenderloin requires minimal fuss or prep time, leaving you with plenty of time to focus on sides and—of course—dessert.

An updated version of a classic beef roast, this Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin comes out perfectly juicy and tender every time. A light coating of mustard and mayonnaise helps seal in the meat’s juices and adhere the crust of breadcrumbs and herbs. A symphony of fresh rosemary and thyme bring an earthy brightness to the dish, while black pepper and garlic powder kick the flavors up a notch.

When prepping the meat, trim off the thinner end and save it for another use. It will overcook before the center is done. Unlike a Thanksgiving turkey, a substantial cut of beef tenderloin won’t monopolize your oven space all day—after standing at room temperature for an hour (which helps the meat cook evenly), this cut of beef only takes around 45 minutes to cook through. Cooking your meat to 120ºF will give you a lovely medium-rare; if you prefer your meat more well-done, bring it up to 145ºF.

  • Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; set an ovenproof wire rack inside baking sheet. Pat beef dry. Place on wire rack; let stand at room temperature 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375ºF. Stir together mustard and mayonnaise in a small bowl. Combine breadcrumbs, rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a medium bowl; stir in oil. Brush mustard mixture evenly all over beef. Carefully press breadcrumb mixture all over beef to fully coat.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of beef registers 120ºF, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven; rest 30 minutes. (The beef will continue to cook as it rests.) Cut beef into ¾ to 1-inch-thick slices, and serve.

