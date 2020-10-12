Herb-Brined Turkey
One serving of this juicy and flavor-filled herb-brined turkey will quickly quiet all those who complain that turkey is dry and tasteless. The key to a successful roasted turkey is in the prep work - everything from choosing the right bird, adequate thawing time, a healthy dose of seasoning, and the correct time in the oven, all combine to create a succulent and savory Thanksgiving centerpiece that can hold its own alongside the favorite holiday casseroles and side dishes. Before roasting, the turkey rests in an herb turkey brine which imparts extra flavor and moisture, which in turn helps the bird stay moist during cook time.