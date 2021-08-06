Heirloom Tomato Tart
Enjoy those late summer tomatoes in a delicious tart.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Got tomatoes? This incredibly easy tart puts them to delicious use, just in time for late summer when the fruit is at its peak. To ensure the tomatoes don't release too much moisture as they bake, they're first salted, then left to drain while the other ingredients are prepped. The result is a luscious layer of baked (but not soggy!) fruit that sits atop an egg custard overflowing with even more summery flavors, thanks to the addition of chopped oregano and basil. Smoked mozzarella gives the tart even more savory depth.
To keep things streamlined, we used store-bought dough for the base, but feel free to swap in your favorite homemade version if you'd like. Serve the tart warm from the oven (let it cool slightly before slicing) or at room temperature for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime in between.