Heirloom Tomato Tart

Enjoy those late summer tomatoes in a delicious tart.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Joy Howard

Got tomatoes? This incredibly easy tart puts them to delicious use, just in time for late summer when the fruit is at its peak. To ensure the tomatoes don't release too much moisture as they bake, they're first salted, then left to drain while the other ingredients are prepped. The result is a luscious layer of baked (but not soggy!) fruit that sits atop an egg custard overflowing with even more summery flavors, thanks to the addition of chopped oregano and basil. Smoked mozzarella gives the tart even more savory depth.

To keep things streamlined, we used store-bought dough for the base, but feel free to swap in your favorite homemade version if you'd like. Serve the tart warm from the oven (let it cool slightly before slicing) or at room temperature for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime in between.

  • Heat the oven to 350°. Place the tomatoes on a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Use ¾ teaspoon salt to sprinkle both sides of the slices. Set aside to drain while you prep the pie crust.

  • Press the pie dough into a 9-inch tart pan and trim away the excess. Place in the freezer 15 minutes. Use the tines of a fork to poke several holes in the bottom of the crust. Line the dough with parchment and fill it with dried beans or pie weights. Bake until the crust begins to turn golden around the edges, about 15 minutes. Remove the weights and parchment, then bake 5 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, warm the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots and cook until they've softened and browned, about 5 minutes. Evenly scatter over the bottom of the pie crust. Top with the herbs and cheese.

  • In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the eggs, cream, pepper, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt. Pour the custard into the tart crust.

  • Blot the tops of the tomato slices with a paper towel. Layer the slices on top of the tart, overlapping them slightly. Bake until the custard is set and browned lightly in spots, about 35 minutes. Let rest 8 minutes before garnishing with more basil and slicing.

