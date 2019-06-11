Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Make this simple yet memorable tomato salad in the height of summer, when tomatoes and fresh herbs abound. It doesn't matter what variety of tomatoes you use, or the type of herbs (choose soft herbs, not woody ones like rosemary or thyme) as long as you mix them up—any combination will look beautiful and taste great. Be sure to let the tomatoes stand for at least 10 minutes, to allow them to marinate in the dressing and fully release their juices into the vinaigrette. Serve the salad at room temperature alongside burgers, grilled chicken, or even a simple piece of fish. It also makes a colorful (and portable!) addition to a summer potluck or cookout. 

By Pam Lolley

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
active:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place heirloom and multicolored cherry tomatoes in a large bowl. Add extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic cloves, salt, and black pepper; gently stir to coat. Let stand 10 minutes. Stir in torn mixed fresh herbs. Serve immediately.

