Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Make this simple yet memorable tomato salad in the height of summer, when tomatoes and fresh herbs abound. It doesn't matter what variety of tomatoes you use, or the type of herbs (choose soft herbs, not woody ones like rosemary or thyme) as long as you mix them up—any combination will look beautiful and taste great. Be sure to let the tomatoes stand for at least 10 minutes, to allow them to marinate in the dressing and fully release their juices into the vinaigrette. Serve the salad at room temperature alongside burgers, grilled chicken, or even a simple piece of fish. It also makes a colorful (and portable!) addition to a summer potluck or cookout.