If you are a fan of tomato pies, you know they can often be soggy and unappetizing. Raw tomatoes (which are fabulous in BLT sandwiches) are naturally full of water, which tends to leach out as the pie cooks, giving it a runny texture. You don't have to give up on tasty tomato pies, however, if you use this tip. Roast most of the tomatoes before the pie goes into the oven. Not only does this simple step keep the filling from being too wet, but it also caramelizes the tomatoes, intensifying their flavor. You can even roast them up to a day in advance. When they have cooled, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator until you are ready to use. Besides roasted tomatoes, other quality ingredients play a role in creating a tasty tomato pie. Creamy Dukes Mayonnaise helps bind the pie together while adding a touch of vinegary taste, extra-sharp Cheddar cheese has a bolder flavor than regular sharp Cheddar, and contains less moisture, which helps keep the filling firm. Dijon mustard adds a tangy note, balancing out the sweetness of the tomatoes and richness of the buttery crust.