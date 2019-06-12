Heirloom Tomato Pie Recipe

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

It's time for tomato pie!

By Marian Cooper Cairns

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
stand:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you are a fan of tomato pies, you know they can often be soggy and unappetizing. Raw tomatoes (which are fabulous in BLT sandwiches) are naturally full of water, which tends to leach out as the pie cooks, giving it a runny texture. You don't have to give up on tasty tomato pies, however, if you use this tip. Roast most of the tomatoes before the pie goes into the oven. Not only does this simple step keep the filling from being too wet, but it also caramelizes the tomatoes, intensifying their flavor. You can even roast them up to a day in advance. When they have cooled, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator until you are ready to use. Besides roasted tomatoes, other quality ingredients play a role in creating a tasty tomato pie. Creamy Dukes Mayonnaise helps bind the pie together while adding a touch of vinegary taste, extra-sharp Cheddar cheese has a bolder flavor than regular sharp Cheddar, and contains less moisture, which helps keep the filling firm. Dijon mustard adds a tangy note, balancing out the sweetness of the tomatoes and richness of the buttery crust.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut tomatoes into ½-inch-thick slices. Place about 7 or 8 slices (enough to cover top of pie) on a baking sheet lined with paper towels, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Cover with additional paper towels, and reserve.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange remaining tomatoes in a single layer on a lightly greased wire rack set on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Bake in preheated oven until wilted and slightly dried out, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a skillet over medium-high until fat is beginning to render, 4 to 5 minutes. Add chopped shallots, and cook until bacon is crisp and shallots are caramelized, 6 to 7 more minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon mixture to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Cool 20 minutes.

  • Stir together cheese, mayonnaise, basil, chives, Dijon, and egg until combined. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Fold in bacon mixture.

  • Gently spread a third of cheese mixture onto Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust; layer with half of the roasted tomato slices in slightly overlapping pattern. Spread another third of cheese mixture on top of tomato slices. Repeat with remaining roasted tomato slices and cheese mixture. Top with reserved sliced fresh tomatoes, pressing filling gently into crust. Shield edges of pie with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven until filling is set, 40 to 45 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let stand 1 hour before serving. Sprinkle with basil and chives.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/09/2021