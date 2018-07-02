Grits are a Southern staple, with many breakfast recipes relying on the hearty ingredient as a base. While some folks opt for a grits quiche or shrimp and grits, one of our favorite preparations of this dish is just with a little bit of butter, cheese, and salt. This recipe for Heirloom Red Corn Grits comes from the kitchen of Chef Steven Greene, executive chef at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in North Carolina. His creamy treatment to heirloom grits is nothing short of fabulous, and the silky base is the perfect host to whatever you'd like to serve – eggs, ham, shrimp, or a healthy dose of Cheddar. There are a few keys to perfecting heirloom grits, as Chef Greene says. One of which is how finely you grind them – grits that are too fine won't be the hearty texture you're looking for. Another tip is to stir them as often as you can, for about two and a half hours. Cooking slowly allows the grits to absorb all the moisture, which yields a softer product.