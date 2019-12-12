This cheery, sugary heart-shaped cookies are ready to get the party going. And here's to the best news you'll read all day: They're made with store-bought cake mix. Something about being able to tweak a previously time-consuming recipe into something quick and easy makes us feel like quite the renegades, and this recipe is definitely one of that lot. Start with store-bought strawberry cake mix and fix it up with simple ingredients you most likely already have on hand—staples like eggs, butter, sugar, and milk. Then top the cookies with festive icing and sprinkles. (Better yet, ask little kitchen helpers to do it as a fun afternoon activity.) While these make the perfect Valentine's Day treat, they work just as well when customized to fit your vision. Make the cookie shape, icing, and sprinkles match whichever party theme you have in mind. These Heart Cookies are a surefire way to make your party spread look oh-so pretty—and tasty to boot!