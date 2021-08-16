Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
The do-it-all casserole.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Yes, comfort food can still taste fresh. The proof is in this one-pan wonder that can be customized in creative ways. Our Test Kitchen sought to develop a healthier spin on a Southern-favorite family dinner: Casserole. The result is this Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole, which our Test Kitchen has dubbed "the do-it-all casserole."
You'll love how easy this dish is to pull together: Thanks to a few shortcuts, it's on the table in just 40 minutes. Microwavable brown rice forms the starchy base of this casserole; rotisserie chicken brings the protein in an oh-so-convenient package. You get your vegetables in with tender broccoli florets, and a creamy, cheesy sauce ties it all together. The crispy breadcrumb topping is the perfect finish to this delightful casserole.
In addition to this core recipe, we have four additional variations that you can mix and match with as much as you like. Try our Crispy Onion-Parmesan, Mushroom-Thyme, Pimiento Cheese, and Buffalo Ranch versions. Or take the topping from one, the cheese from another, the grain from another and completely customize the casserole to your tastes.