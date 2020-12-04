Hash Brown Patties

Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Prissy Lee

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
If you’re in the mood for golden and crisp hash browns, we’ve got you covered. This easy recipe has a surprising ingredient—mild Cheddar cheese—which really puts them over the top. Made with frozen shredded hash browns and flavored with garlic powder, black pepper, and paprika, these patties come together quickly in a single bowl, and then they’re ready to fry. Enjoy Hash Brown Patties solo or use them as a base to build a hearty breakfast—top them with fried eggs and crumbled bacon; or crumbled cooked chorizo, avocado slices, and a dollop of sour cream; or pieces of smoked salmon and fresh dill. Like all hash browns, they taste best when they are served hot, right after cooking. However, if you’re planning ahead, you can prepare the recipe as directed, flash freeze the patties, then store them in freezer bags and reheat in the oven when you’re ready to eat.

  • Stir together egg, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and pepper in a large bowl. Add potatoes and cheese, and stir to combine. Sprinkle with flour, and toss to coat.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add 3 heaping spoonfuls of potato mixture to skillet (about 1/3 cup per patty), and press gently with spatula to flatten. Cook until golden brown and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer patties to a plate lined with paper towels, and repeat in 3 more batches with remaining potato mixture and oil. Serve immediately.

