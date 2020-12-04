Hash Brown Patties
If you’re in the mood for golden and crisp hash browns, we’ve got you covered. This easy recipe has a surprising ingredient—mild Cheddar cheese—which really puts them over the top. Made with frozen shredded hash browns and flavored with garlic powder, black pepper, and paprika, these patties come together quickly in a single bowl, and then they’re ready to fry. Enjoy Hash Brown Patties solo or use them as a base to build a hearty breakfast—top them with fried eggs and crumbled bacon; or crumbled cooked chorizo, avocado slices, and a dollop of sour cream; or pieces of smoked salmon and fresh dill. Like all hash browns, they taste best when they are served hot, right after cooking. However, if you’re planning ahead, you can prepare the recipe as directed, flash freeze the patties, then store them in freezer bags and reheat in the oven when you’re ready to eat.