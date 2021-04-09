Hash Brown Frittata

Rating: Unrated

Dress up your hash browns by making a fancy frittata.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
bake:
8 mins
stand:
5 mins
total:
38 mins
Servings:
6
Bored with breakfast? Eggs and potatoes will always rise and shine. A frittata is one of the simplest breakfast foods to master. Unlike a quiche, which requires you to handle a crust, a frittata forgoes the pastry, really allowing the eggs to shine. Our Hash Brown Frittata takes two timeless breakfast foods—eggs and hash browns—and transforms them into one elegant dish.

This recipe makes use of ingredients that you probably already have in your fridge—eggs, half-and-half, hash browns, and herbs—to make a brunch show-stopper. Once you learn the simple technique of how to make a frittata, the flavor possibilities are endless. Add in mixed vegetables, like bell peppers, mushrooms, and spinach, or some cheese. No matter what mix-ins you choose (we're partial to potatoes), be sure to watch your eggs carefully as they bake. Overcooking the eggs will leave them chewy—you want the eggs to just set so your frittata retains a creamy, smooth texture. Pro Tip: In this recipe, use refrigerated hash browns instead of frozen, which may freeze in a solid block.

Once this egg dish bakes, we love to top it with a shower of fresh herbs to lighten the whole thing up. We recommend chives and dill, but feel free to use any herbs you have on hand. A dollop of sour cream, crème fraiche, or Greek yogurt on top wouldn't hurt, either. Looking for a personal-sized version? Try our Mini Hash Brown Frittatas.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, pepper, and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 10-inch nonstick oven-safe skillet over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add hash browns and 1 tablespoon of the oil; spread mixture into an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until hash browns begin to brown on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Flip mixture in sections using a wide spatula, trying to flip as much of the top as possible onto the bottom of the skillet. (Don’t worry if you don’t get it all flipped evenly.) Pour remaining 1 tablespoon oil over hash brown mixture; sprinkle evenly with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook until hash browns are evenly browned on bottoms, about 3 minutes.

  • Pour prepared egg mixture over hash brown mixture in skillet; reduce heat to medium. Cook, undisturbed, until outer edges are set, about 2 minutes. Transfer skillet to preheated oven. Bake until center is set, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven. Immediately run an offset spatula around edges of frittata to loosen, and turn out onto a cutting board. Let stand 5 minutes. Slice frittata; sprinkle with fresh chives and dill before serving.

