Bored with breakfast? Eggs and potatoes will always rise and shine. A frittata is one of the simplest breakfast foods to master. Unlike a quiche, which requires you to handle a crust, a frittata forgoes the pastry, really allowing the eggs to shine. Our Hash Brown Frittata takes two timeless breakfast foods—eggs and hash browns—and transforms them into one elegant dish.
This recipe makes use of ingredients that you probably already have in your fridge—eggs, half-and-half, hash browns, and herbs—to make a brunch show-stopper. Once you learn the simple technique of how to make a frittata, the flavor possibilities are endless. Add in mixed vegetables, like bell peppers, mushrooms, and spinach, or some cheese. No matter what mix-ins you choose (we're partial to potatoes), be sure to watch your eggs carefully as they bake. Overcooking the eggs will leave them chewy—you want the eggs to just set so your frittata retains a creamy, smooth texture. Pro Tip: In this recipe, use refrigerated hash browns instead of frozen, which may freeze in a solid block.
Once this egg dish bakes, we love to top it with a shower of fresh herbs to lighten the whole thing up. We recommend chives and dill, but feel free to use any herbs you have on hand. A dollop of sour cream, crème fraiche, or Greek yogurt on top wouldn't hurt, either. Looking for a personal-sized version? Try our Mini Hash Brown Frittatas.