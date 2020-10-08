Harvest Salad
This flavorful harvest salad is a pretty presentation of everything we love about the fall - kabocha squash, Brussels sprouts, hearty, healthy kale, and sweet, honeycrisp apples. This salad can be adjusted to accommodate whatever you want to add, such as shaved carrots or pepitas. For make ahead options, make the dressing a couple of days before and store in the refrigerator. You can roast the vegetables a few hours before your dinner and hold at room temperature or make the day before and refrigerate. Don’t be intimidated by the high roasting temp – that’s the key to success! Nicely caramelized veggies that aren’t too mushy. Raw kale can sometimes be a little too hearty and hard to chew, but you can soften the leaves by massaging them gently with some of the dressing for a couple of minutes. Casseroles and side dishes are often the most popular foods on the holiday table, but they can also become a bit heavy. This Harvest Salad is not only beautiful, but will be a welcome addition along with the other dishes.