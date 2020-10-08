Harvest Salad

This flavorful harvest salad is a pretty presentation of everything we love about the fall - kabocha squash, Brussels sprouts, hearty, healthy kale, and sweet, honeycrisp apples. This salad can be adjusted to accommodate whatever you want to add, such as shaved carrots or pepitas. For make ahead options, make the dressing a couple of days before and store in the refrigerator. You can roast the vegetables a few hours before your dinner and hold at room temperature or make the day before and refrigerate. Don’t be intimidated by the high roasting temp – that’s the key to success! Nicely caramelized veggies that aren’t too mushy. Raw kale can sometimes be a little too hearty and hard to chew, but you can soften the leaves by massaging them gently with some of the dressing for a couple of minutes. Casseroles and side dishes are often the most popular foods on the holiday table, but they can also become a bit heavy. This Harvest Salad is not only beautiful, but will be a welcome addition along with the other dishes.

By Anna Theoktisto
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Whisk together orange juice, shallot, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, 1 ½ teaspoons of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in ⅓ cup of the olive oil until liquid is smooth and combined. Set aside.

  • Toss together squash, Brussels sprouts, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and 2 tablespoons olive oil on a large rimmed baking sheet until combined. Roast in preheated oven until tender and browned, about 20 minutes, rotating baking sheet halfway through cook time.

  • Using your hands, massage kale and ¼ cup vinaigrette in a large bowl until kale softens, 1 minute. Add apple and roasted vegetables; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter. Sprinkle with pecans and Parmesan. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette.

