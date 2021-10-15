Harvest Punch

Rating: Unrated

It's punch bowl season, y'all.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

active:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Come autumn, our punch bowls start to clock overtime. Whether it's the star of your tailgate or your Thanksgiving tablespace, our favorite barware is essential to adding a little pizazz to a jam-packed fall calendar. Plus, when you break out your punch bowl, guests know it's going to be a good time. That's especially true when your bowl is boasting a big batch of our Harvest Punch. We'll warm you though: This boozy refreshment blends so well that you may want to pace yourself. The recipe packs in apple flavor with lovely notes of citrus and lots of sparkles that hides the bourbon well. Let your fruit and cinnamon sticks chill with the punch base to create a wonderful "harvest" flavor. Add your sparkling beverages at the end to keep the fizz alive. If you keep your sparkling drinks in the fridge alongside your punch, you won't have to re-chill your batch after all the elements have been added. If you'd like a more fruity and subtle booze taste, try using apple brandy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together orange slices, apple slices, apple cider, brandy, lemon juice, and cinnamon sticks in a large punch bowl or pitcher. Refrigerate until chilled and flavors have infused, at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

  • Pour sparkling apple cider, hard cider, and ginger beer into punch and stir. Serve immediately.

