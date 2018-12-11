This throwback holiday recipe came to us years ago—most likely via the U.S. Post Office—from Mrs. Lowell R. Wilkins, in Rome, Georgia. (And we have to wonder whether Mrs. Wilkins ever broke with tradition and mixed up an occasional batch in the summertime because her Hard Sauce probably would be amazing on a Georgia peach cobbler.) According to britannica.com, Hard Sauce is "a stiff mixture of powdered sugar, butter, brandy, and spice that is served with mincemeat and Christmas puddings." The dish, which has British origins, is usually more like a spread than a sauce and is sometimes called brandy butter (or rum butter if that's your spirit of choice).Served cold on warm desserts, it would have about the same consistency as that butter-and-sugar blend Southern Mamas have been known to spread on white bread as a treat for the kids. Our "unleaded" version calls for vanilla extract instead of spirits. It's closer to a thick dessert sauce than a spreadable butter and is served warm. Enjoy our Hard Sauce for plum pudding this holiday season.