Attend any gathering in the South, and you'll spot at least one plate of Ham Delights. We updated this tried-and-true appetizer with flavorful Gouda cheese, and a sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning. Beloved by guests of all ages, these personal-sized sandwiches make delightful additions to tailgates, girls' nights, and neighborhood gatherings. Requiring just 10 minutes of hands-on time, here's one dish that you'll always want to include on the party menu. Even if your friends are familiar with the classic take on Ham Delights they will be asking just what makes your version so flavorful. This recipe is a secret that's too good not to share. One tip? Try to schedule your recipe prep and baking time so that your guests can enjoy the sandwiches soon after they come out of the oven. You might want to even double the batch, this party dish never lasts long.