Ham Delights

Attend any gathering in the South, and you'll spot at least one plate of Ham Delights. We updated this tried-and-true appetizer with flavorful Gouda cheese, and a sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning. Beloved by guests of all ages, these personal-sized sandwiches make delightful additions to tailgates, girls' nights, and neighborhood gatherings. Requiring just 10 minutes of hands-on time, here's one dish that you'll always want to include on the party menu. Even if your friends are familiar with the classic take on Ham Delights they will be asking just what makes your version so flavorful. This recipe is a secret that's too good not to share. One tip? Try to schedule your recipe prep and baking time so that your guests can enjoy the sandwiches soon after they come out of the oven. You might want to even double the batch, this party dish never lasts long.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 2 rolls)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together mayonnaise, mustard, maple syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Using a long serrated knife, split the entire loaf of rolls horizontally (do not separate individual rolls from each other). Spread mayonnaise mixture on both cut sides of rolls. Fold ham slices; arrange ham and cheese evenly on bottom rolls. Replace top rolls.

  • Brush tops of rolls evenly with butter; sprinkle with bagel seasoning and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven 8 minutes. Remove foil; continue baking until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/05/2022