BBQ Glazed Ham
Down South, no holiday gathering is complete without a country ham. From cocktail parties to family dinners and backyard barbecues, the signature flavor of this beloved meat can make any event feel like a special occasion. This Christmas you could simply order a ham and serve it in the same way as the years before, or you could step it up a notch with this BBQ glaze from Matt Bolus at Nashville's 404 Kitchen. Southern Living Test Kitchen Director Robby Melvin invited Matt down to our Birmingham headquarters and the Tennessee chef took the opportunity to show off his BBQ expertise. The sweet and spicy glaze earned rave reviews from our Test Kitchen pros. Follow the video above to learn how to dazzle your guests with an extra-special ham this holiday season. Love the show? Be sure to follow BBQ&A on Facebook and tune in every Monday at 1pm EST for a brand-new episode.