Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice Recipe

This delicious Southern twist on fried rice is made with pantry and freezer staples, so you probably already have most of the ingredients on hand.

By Southern Living

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4 (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook lima beans in boiling water to cover in a medium saucepan over medium-high until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, thinly slice green parts of scallions, and set aside. Thinly slice white parts of scallions, and set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Pour beaten egg into skillet; sprinkle with salt, and cook, without stirring, until egg is set on top and lightly browned on the bottom, about 1 minute. Flip and cook 20 seconds. Transfer cooked egg to a cutting board; fold in half, and roughly chop.

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in skillet over medium-high. Add white scallion slices, ham, carrots, and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until ham is lightly browned and vegetables are tender, about 4 minutes. Add rice and sesame oil; cook, stirring constantly, until rice is hot, about 2 minutes. Stir in chopped egg, soy sauce, lima beans, and green scallion slices.

