Ham and Dijon Grilled Cheese Recipe

This grilled cheese takes some major inspiration from the French favorite, croque monsieur with its sliced ham and melty Gruyère cheese. In lieu of a béchamel sauce, we lather some Dijon mustard on this sandwich for added flavor. To achieve that perfectly golden brown sandwich you dream of, you need to coat the outer sides of your grilled cheese with mayonnaise (or butter). It will make sure you avoid a burnt, dry sandwich, which never hits the spot. Make an even coating on each piece of bread that's not too thick, but don't be afraid to really spread it on there! It'll be the key to that crispy, browned finish. Make this a complete meal with a lightly dressed salad to get some greens in and keep true to the fresh French feel of the grilled cheese. We love to use sourdough bread for great taste and texture, but you can switch it up if you'd prefer. This decadent grilled cheese takes your usual grilled cheese to the next level, and it'll be a hit with the whole family.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 1
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread 1 side of each bread slice evenly with mayonnaise. Place 1 bread slice, mayonnaise side down, on a sheet of parchment paper or wax paper. Top with Gruyère cheese, sliced deli ham, and Dijon mustard. Cover with remaining bread slice, mayonnaise side up. Place a second sheet of parchment paper or wax paper on top of sandwich, and press gently.

  • Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Remove sandwich from bottom piece of parchment paper, leaving top piece in place, and transfer to hot skillet. Place a small, heavy skillet on top of sandwich, and press. Cook until cheese melts and bread is golden brown on bottom, about 2 minutes. Remove small skillet; turn sandwich, and cook, without pressing, until golden brown on bottom, about 2 minutes.

