Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

There's nothing highbrow about these croque monsieur-inspired ham-and-cheese sliders. We start with Hawaiian rolls that are brushed with honey mustard. They're topped with ham, cheese, and an amazingly indulgent homemade béchamel sauce before being topped with even more Gruyère cheese. We brush the tops of the sliders with melted butter before baking to perfection in a 400 degree oven. Southerners will instantly recognize this handheld staple, and the first bite is bound to kickstart all kinds of reminiscing about the last time a melty, gooey, baked ham-and-cheese slider hit the taste buds. While our version is slightly different than the poppyseed version you might have grown up with, it's certainly just as delicious. But don't take our word for it, go ahead and give this recipe a try. Whether we're talking church potluck, game day, or even a casual family lunch, there's no wrong time for Southern classic Ham-and-Cheese Sliders.

By Liv Dansky

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 2 sliders)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the butter.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Slowly whisk in milk; bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium; cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salt and nutmeg. Set aside.

  • Stir together mustard and honey in a small bowl; set aside. Microwave remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a small microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted, about 20 seconds.

  • Arrange bottom roll halves in prepared baking dish; spread evenly with honey-mustard. Top evenly with ham, milk sauce, and cheese. Replace top roll halves; brush tops evenly with melted butter, and sprinkle with parsley. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven 8 minutes. Remove and discard foil. Continue baking until cheese is melted and rolls are golden, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

