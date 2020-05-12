Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
There's nothing highbrow about these croque monsieur-inspired ham-and-cheese sliders. We start with Hawaiian rolls that are brushed with honey mustard. They're topped with ham, cheese, and an amazingly indulgent homemade béchamel sauce before being topped with even more Gruyère cheese. We brush the tops of the sliders with melted butter before baking to perfection in a 400 degree oven. Southerners will instantly recognize this handheld staple, and the first bite is bound to kickstart all kinds of reminiscing about the last time a melty, gooey, baked ham-and-cheese slider hit the taste buds. While our version is slightly different than the poppyseed version you might have grown up with, it's certainly just as delicious. But don't take our word for it, go ahead and give this recipe a try. Whether we're talking church potluck, game day, or even a casual family lunch, there's no wrong time for Southern classic Ham-and-Cheese Sliders.